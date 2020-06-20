Peaceful demonstration in Germantown kicks off 4th weekend of protests in Philly

The Philadelphia area on Saturday will continue to see a steady stream of protests rooted in the fight against racial injustice and police violence.

At noon, demonstrators gathered in Germantown in front of Town Square.

Protest signs asked for people to honk for Black lives. Many passing drivers obliged.

Darryl Williams joined the protest with his ex-wife. The two are parents to mixed children. Williams, who is Black, says the current political moment reminds him of when he protested during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“That’s all we did, protest all the time,” Williams said. “Every chance we got to make a change … When Rev. King marched, we marched. When the Vietnam War came, we marched.”

Lawrence Geller, a white man wearing a “veterans for peace” hat, came out with his wife from their Northeast Philadelphia retirement community because he says racial injustice in the U.S. is “intolerable.”

The military veteran told WHYY that the image of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on the neck of George Floyd epitomized, for him, the role of the police in the U.S. He expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Another march in West Philadelphia was planned to honor Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in Louisville on March 13, and Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, a Black trans woman who was found dismembered along the Schuylkill River in early June.

Taylor was fatally shot by officers who burst into her home overnight using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday that one of three police officers involved in Taylor’s shooting death will be fired.

Philadelphia police are searching for the man who they say is wanted in Fells’ murder. Akhenaton “Akh” Jones, 36, of the 3900 block of Powelton Avenue, faces charges for murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and related offenses.