Philly police: Man wanted in murder of Dominique Fells

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who they say is wanted for the murder of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells.

Akhenaton “Akh” Jones, 36, of the 3900 block of Powelton Avenue, is being charged with murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and related offenses.

Fells, a 27-year-old Black trans woman, was killed on or about June 8 on the banks of the Schuylkill River.

Police described the grisly scene near Bartram’s Garden. Fells had suffered injuries to her head and face, and both of her legs had been severed, seemingly by a train.

Police confirmed that Fell’s death was ruled a homicide, per Philadelphia Gay News.