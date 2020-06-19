Observing Juneteenth: Sen. Casey calls for a federal holiday

Residents across the Philadelphia region are observing Juneteenth, in commemoration of June 19, 1865 — the day Union soldiers gave enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, news about the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier and the surrender of the Confederacy months prior.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are among the 47 states to mark Juneteenth officially. Last year, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf designated June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day,” creating a special holiday for some state employees. Earlier this week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney followed suit, declaring the day an official holiday in the city.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., believes it should become a federal holiday.

“This Juneteenth, and every day, Black Lives Matter,” he said in a statement Friday calling on the federal government to recognize the holiday.

Casey and other elected leaders are framing this year’s Juneteenth as especially urgent, given nationwide calls for an end to systemic oppression against Black Americans.

“Black Americans continue to be disproportionate victims of hate crimes and police brutality, and the recent murders of George Floyd and others underscore the inadequacy of passivity and the cruel impact that slavery, and much of its aftermath, has had on our country and its citizenry,” Casey said.