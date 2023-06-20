When Malcolm Talton, who is Black, tells people that he grew up in Haddonfield, New Jersey, he gets some dubious and skeptical responses.

It’s not surprising, he said, given that only about 1.1% of Haddonfield’s population today identifies as Black, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. That’s down from about 2.2% of the population recorded in 1950.

Members of the small South Jersey community say as their numbers shrink, it has become increasingly important to commemorate and preserve local sites, figures, and culture that have made up Haddonfield’s Black history over the years.

“I think everybody that lives here, or who has lived here, it’s our legacy,” Talton said.