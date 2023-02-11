Preserving Black Haddonfield: Anthology of first-person stories to be released

A project preserving the first-hand accounts of Black Haddonfield will take its first step Saturday, when the inaugural publication of “PRESERVE: Narratives from Historic Haddonfield’s African-American Community” is presented.

In it, ten community elders share their story. The group ranges in age from 70 to almost 100 and includes an academic administrator, attorney, clergy, veteran, and others.

The goal is not only to celebrate African American history in the borough, but to help the community bond more.