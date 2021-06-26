The Philadelphia Museum of Art launched their Art Kids program Friday, marking the reopening of onsite programming for children and adults.

Through the south vaulted walkway you will find the Art Kids Studio. The studio is a place where families can bring their children to create art inspired by contemporary female artists such as Lynda Benglis, Faith Ringgold, and Howardena Pindell, all currently on display in the museum’s exhibit New Grit: Art & Philly Now.

Liz Bradley, of Philadelphia, was excited to bring her children back to the museum saying “it’s something that we’ve been missing from the pandemic. We love the building, and all of the art teachers are so creative, kind and gentle and it’s just an opportunity I hope every young person could have.”