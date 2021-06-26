Philadelphia Museum of Art launches Art Kids program
The Philadelphia Museum of Art launched their Art Kids program Friday, marking the reopening of onsite programming for children and adults.
Through the south vaulted walkway you will find the Art Kids Studio. The studio is a place where families can bring their children to create art inspired by contemporary female artists such as Lynda Benglis, Faith Ringgold, and Howardena Pindell, all currently on display in the museum’s exhibit New Grit: Art & Philly Now.
Liz Bradley, of Philadelphia, was excited to bring her children back to the museum saying “it’s something that we’ve been missing from the pandemic. We love the building, and all of the art teachers are so creative, kind and gentle and it’s just an opportunity I hope every young person could have.”
Aside from the studio, every Saturday Art Kids will have a space for art classes in the museum’s north vaulted walkway classrooms. Beginning Thursday, July 8, children will be able to discover art in the Sculpture Garden with the Art Playdate program.
The museum also introduced virtual programming, bringing art activities into family homes.
“As we finally return to hosting programs on-site at the museum this summer, we’re also meeting families where they are in terms of COVID comfort levels, and offering a range of art-oriented opportunities to explore. We’ve designed activities that can be held in-person indoors, in-person outdoors, as well as virtual programs that families can join from the comfort of their homes,” Caitlin Deutsch, the museum’s manager of family programs said.
Kids will be able to join Art Playdate at Home via Zoom every other Friday as well as Art Club at Home every other Friday.
These programs are made possible with the museum’s partnership with the PNC Arts Alive. This partnership will also give away 3,000 art kits to young people 18 and under as part of the city’s summer camp program.
All Art Kids programs are included in the price of admission, and museum admission is always free for ages 18 and under. Admission will be pay-what-you-wish on Sunday, July 4; Sunday, August 1; and Sunday, September 5, 2021.
