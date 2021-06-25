City of Philadelphia offers free meals for kids at over 500 sites this summer

The City of Philadelphia, along with the School District of Philadelphia and Nutritional Development Services, announced Thursday it will be supporting more than 500 child and youth meal sites this summer. The joint partnership is an effort to make sure children have access to free, healthy food.

Cynthia Figueroa, Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families, said that she’s grateful for the partnership between the city and the other community partners.

“They have been on the forefront since the beginning of the pandemic and have worked tirelessly to distribute meals. Their commitment has been essential, and their coordination has been so impressive. Thank you for serving our city’s children and youth by keeping them well-fed this summer,” Figueroa said.