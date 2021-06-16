Local artists donate nearly 200 pieces of original artwork to people experiencing homelessness
Artists from Da Vinci Art Alliance and ARTsisters donated nearly 200 original art pieces to SELF Inc., a human services agency that helps transition people experiencing homelessness into new homes.
Current and former SELF participants will be able to attend an art exhibit at Ife Wellness Center Wednesday, June 16, and select pieces from the show for their new places.
The Da Vinci Art Alliance and ARTsisters collaboration came about when Linda Dubin Garfield, founder of ArtSisters and former board president of Da Vinci Art Alliance, heard about SELF Inc.’s work and wanted to donate art. She encouraged others to join her. Garfield plans to hold free art distribution events four times a year.
SELF Inc. was founded nearly 30 years ago to provide drug and alcohol counseling services in Philadelphia shelters, and remains at the forefront of fighting homelessness in the city.
Da Vinci Art Alliance is a South Philadelphia nonprofit founded in 1931 by Italian immigrants to build community through art. The program was founded when immigrants were barred from major art, academic, and scientific institutions.
ARTsisters is a group of women artists who empower one another and the community through art.
