As temperatures dip below freezing and holiday preparations pick up, finding the motivation to leave the house for anything besides a quick grocery run may be difficult. However, not everyone has a warm bed or a hot meal waiting for them at home.

Whether you prefer a festive race or preparing a meal for your community, there are numerous opportunities to help those around you this holiday season. Here are some of the volunteer and charity events happening around Philadelphia.

AKA’s Liberty Pearl-A-Thon

: Philadelphia’s Alpha Mu Omega chapter of the historically black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, is hosting a free day of service on Dec. 7. The event is open to all and will feature community-centered activities like guided meditation, craft workshops and informational panels.While there are many opportunities to choose from throughout the day, there are a select number of all-day volunteer activities: hygiene kit assembly, letter writing to Project HOME, Family Self Sufficiency food pantry filling and book collection. The event is open to anyone who registers online, regardless of what attendees choose to participate in. When : Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Where: Friends Select School, 1651 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

The Everywhere Project