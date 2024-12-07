Help for the holidays: Where to get involved with volunteer events around Philadelphia
This holiday season, organizations across Philadelphia offer opportunities for people to help members of their community.
As temperatures dip below freezing and holiday preparations pick up, finding the motivation to leave the house for anything besides a quick grocery run may be difficult. However, not everyone has a warm bed or a hot meal waiting for them at home.
Whether you prefer a festive race or preparing a meal for your community, there are numerous opportunities to help those around you this holiday season. Here are some of the volunteer and charity events happening around Philadelphia.
AKA’s Liberty Pearl-A-Thon
- What: Philadelphia’s Alpha Mu Omega chapter of the historically black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, is hosting a free day of service on Dec. 7. The event is open to all and will feature community-centered activities like guided meditation, craft workshops and informational panels.While there are many opportunities to choose from throughout the day, there are a select number of all-day volunteer activities: hygiene kit assembly, letter writing to Project HOME, Family Self Sufficiency food pantry filling and book collection. The event is open to anyone who registers online, regardless of what attendees choose to participate in.
- When: Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Where: Friends Select School, 1651 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
The Everywhere Project
- What: For those looking for a recurring volunteer opportunity, harm reduction organization The Everywhere Project hosts weekly outreach opportunities every Saturday afternoon. Over the course of the day, volunteers hand out hot water, clothing, wound care and harm reduction supplies to anyone who visits the volunteer site. While the program runs year-round, the resources that the project provides will aid those seeking refuge from the seasonal cold. To register, visit the group’s online calendar and choose what date works best.
- When: Every Saturday from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Where: Ruth & Clearfield, 1810 E Clearfield St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19134
Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis
- What: Have you ever wanted to participate in a Turkey Trot run but have been saddled with Thanksgiving preparation? No worries — Jingle Bell Run, a Christmas-themed charity race, offers similar seasonal cheer while raising money for the Arthritis Foundation. Participants have the opportunity to assemble a team, join a team or race solo.To keep the holiday spirit, runners are encouraged to come dressed in their best holiday gear, from ugly Christmas sweaters to reindeer antlers. Additionally, during check-in on the morning of the race, participants and bystanders can decorate ornaments, take photos with Santa and enter their dogs into a “Strut Your Mutt Costume Contest.” There will also be a kid fun run for younger runners looking to get involved.Registration is open now online.
- When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
- Where: The Navy Yard, 4747 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19112
Old First UCC Community Dinners
- What: Whether you are a seasoned chef or simply looking to get involved around the city, Old First United Church of Christ is seeking volunteers for their Sunday night community dinners.Every week, volunteers prepare a sit-down dinner for 35 people on a first-come, first-serve basis. Volunteers have the opportunity to prepare meals with two to three other people on the “dinner team” or to greet and serve guests on the volunteer team. All participants are welcome to enjoy dinner after food is served.To register, visit Old First UCC’s SignUpGenius page.
- When: Every Sunday at 4 p.m.
- Where: Old First United Church of Christ, 151 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19106
