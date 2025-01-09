How to get involved in Philly’s 2025 MLK Day of Service

The King holiday, he added, is more than a birthday celebration. “It’s an opportunity to make Dr. King’s legacy of civil rights and social justice our mission too. And not just on King Day, but every day … with the ‘fierce urgency of now.’”

Girard College will host a variety of service projects, including a jobs fair, a health and wellness fair and other family-friendly activities.

Here’s a look at some of the college’s signature project opportunities:

Independence Blue Cross will lead volunteers in sorting and packing toiletry kits that will be distributed to people in need.

Mural Arts Philadelphia will lead “Printmaking by the People: Citywide Voices on 2026.” The hands-on workshop will have participants design and print posters that reinterpret key ideas in the Declaration of Independence. Those posters will help inform a Center City mural and exhibition at the Parkway Central Library in 2026.

The Committee of Seventy will lead volunteers in assembling “Civic Engagement Starter Kits: Understanding How Philly Works.”

The day will wrap up at 3 p.m. with the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 35th annual MLK Day tribute concert at the Girard College Chapel. Those interested in attending may reserve free tickets online.

How else can I volunteer on MLK Day in Philly?

An online portal organized by Global Citizen details hundreds of volunteer opportunities at the Girard College hub and throughout the Delaware Valley.

Here’s a look at a handful of Philly-based projects and how you can get involved.

Join a community cleanup

Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location information provided post-registration

Trash 2 Treasure Inc., the nonprofit run by “Ya Fav Trashman” Terrill Haigler, will lead volunteers on a community cleanup in Roxborough. The goal will be to pick up 10 tons of trash.

All supplies will be provided. Volunteers are asked to wear boots and bring a pair of gloves.

Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.

Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

837–59 Aspen St., Philadelphia

A New Dawn Incorporated, a grassroots, community-based program in West Philly’s Mill Creek-Parkside neighborhood, will lead a team of volunteers to revitalize Mill Creek.

Volunteers will clean up Aspen Farms to restore and prepare it for the upcoming growing season and canvas the neighborhood to distribute flyers informing residents about programming at Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center, Mill Creek Registered Community Organization (RCO) meetings and Mill Creek Advisory Council activities.

Give back to nature

Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

6060 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia

In Germantown, Awbury Arboretum staff and volunteers will remove ivy and other invasive vines from the stone wall in Haines Field and from the base of some old Yew trees. Those interested in volunteering may register online, once the registration link is made available.

Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sweetbriar Mansion, 1 Sweetbriar Lane, Philadelphia

The Fairmount Park Conservancy will lead volunteers in tackling invasive species, cleaning up sidewalks, maintaining trails and collecting trash along Wynnefield Avenue and North Georges Hill Drive in West Fairmount Park. All tools, supplies and materials, including gloves, will be provided. Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.

Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2901 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia

Volunteers at Historic Fair Hill will clean up trash along the blocks surrounding the 5-acre site, where notable abolitionists and women’s rights activists were buried in the 1800s.

This historic site offers programming in early literacy, community-building, advocacy-based history and urban greening in Philly’s Fairhill neighborhood.

After the cleanup, volunteers will gather by a fire to reflect on Dr. King, sing freedom hymns and read aloud excerpts from speeches. Trash grabbers are not required but appreciated.

Children are welcome, if accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in participating may sign up to volunteer online.

Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bingham and Ashdale streets, Philadelphia

Volunteers will join Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Inc. (TFF) in tidying up Tacony Creek Park while learning about environmental issues and how to make a difference.

TFF implements programs that educate neighbors and stakeholders about clean water issues and how folks can make an impact in their backyards, parks and communities.

Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.

Monday, Jan. 20 | 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

701 Arch St., Philadelphia

The Schuylkill Center of Environmental Education will spend MLK Day working on projects aimed at protecting the health of our forests. Those interested may register to attend online.

Volunteers are asked to wear weather-appropriate clothing. Children are also welcome if accompanied by an adult.