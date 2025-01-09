How to get involved in Philly’s 2025 MLK Day of Service
Here’s a look at some of the volunteer opportunities in Philadelphia, from neighborhood cleanups and printmaking workshops to park and creek restoration efforts.
Philadelphia, home to the largest MLK Day event in the country, is gearing up for the holiday’s 30th anniversary.
Hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the U.S. mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with acts of service — a considerable leap from what started in 1996 with 1,000 volunteers in the city.
The King Day of Service came to be via federal legislation co-authored by Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Harris Wofford and Atlanta Congressman John Lewis.
Here’s a look at how the city will be marking the holiday.
How will Philly mark MLK Day 2025?
The Philly region’s signature MLK Day site, Girard College, will again act as a major volunteer hub during the federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 20.
This year, the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service theme will be King’s vision of “The Beloved Community,” where all people work for justice, diversity, peace and freedom, without poverty, hunger or hate.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Wednesday announced the city’s MLK Day plans alongside Todd Bernstein, founder and director of the event and president of the nonprofit Global Citizen.
MLK Day 2025, Bernstein noted, will coincide with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
“In a nation that has been so divided,” Bernstein said, “it’s more important than ever to reaffirm our commitment to Dr. King’s values, his principle and mission, to dedicate ourselves to his legacy — pursuing the cause of justice, fairness, democracy and freedom.”
The King holiday, he added, is more than a birthday celebration. “It’s an opportunity to make Dr. King’s legacy of civil rights and social justice our mission too. And not just on King Day, but every day … with the ‘fierce urgency of now.’”
Girard College will host a variety of service projects, including a jobs fair, a health and wellness fair and other family-friendly activities.
Here’s a look at some of the college’s signature project opportunities:
- Independence Blue Cross will lead volunteers in sorting and packing toiletry kits that will be distributed to people in need.
- Mural Arts Philadelphia will lead “Printmaking by the People: Citywide Voices on 2026.” The hands-on workshop will have participants design and print posters that reinterpret key ideas in the Declaration of Independence. Those posters will help inform a Center City mural and exhibition at the Parkway Central Library in 2026.
- The Committee of Seventy will lead volunteers in assembling “Civic Engagement Starter Kits: Understanding How Philly Works.”
The day will wrap up at 3 p.m. with the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 35th annual MLK Day tribute concert at the Girard College Chapel. Those interested in attending may reserve free tickets online.
How else can I volunteer on MLK Day in Philly?
An online portal organized by Global Citizen details hundreds of volunteer opportunities at the Girard College hub and throughout the Delaware Valley.
Here’s a look at a handful of Philly-based projects and how you can get involved.
Join a community cleanup
Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location information provided post-registration
Trash 2 Treasure Inc., the nonprofit run by “Ya Fav Trashman” Terrill Haigler, will lead volunteers on a community cleanup in Roxborough. The goal will be to pick up 10 tons of trash.
All supplies will be provided. Volunteers are asked to wear boots and bring a pair of gloves.
Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.
Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
837–59 Aspen St., Philadelphia
A New Dawn Incorporated, a grassroots, community-based program in West Philly’s Mill Creek-Parkside neighborhood, will lead a team of volunteers to revitalize Mill Creek.
Volunteers will clean up Aspen Farms to restore and prepare it for the upcoming growing season and canvas the neighborhood to distribute flyers informing residents about programming at Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center, Mill Creek Registered Community Organization (RCO) meetings and Mill Creek Advisory Council activities.
Give back to nature
Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
6060 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia
In Germantown, Awbury Arboretum staff and volunteers will remove ivy and other invasive vines from the stone wall in Haines Field and from the base of some old Yew trees. Those interested in volunteering may register online, once the registration link is made available.
Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sweetbriar Mansion, 1 Sweetbriar Lane, Philadelphia
The Fairmount Park Conservancy will lead volunteers in tackling invasive species, cleaning up sidewalks, maintaining trails and collecting trash along Wynnefield Avenue and North Georges Hill Drive in West Fairmount Park. All tools, supplies and materials, including gloves, will be provided. Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.
Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2901 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
Volunteers at Historic Fair Hill will clean up trash along the blocks surrounding the 5-acre site, where notable abolitionists and women’s rights activists were buried in the 1800s.
This historic site offers programming in early literacy, community-building, advocacy-based history and urban greening in Philly’s Fairhill neighborhood.
After the cleanup, volunteers will gather by a fire to reflect on Dr. King, sing freedom hymns and read aloud excerpts from speeches. Trash grabbers are not required but appreciated.
Children are welcome, if accompanied by an adult.
Those interested in participating may sign up to volunteer online.
Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Bingham and Ashdale streets, Philadelphia
Volunteers will join Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Inc. (TFF) in tidying up Tacony Creek Park while learning about environmental issues and how to make a difference.
TFF implements programs that educate neighbors and stakeholders about clean water issues and how folks can make an impact in their backyards, parks and communities.
Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.
Monday, Jan. 20 | 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
701 Arch St., Philadelphia
The Schuylkill Center of Environmental Education will spend MLK Day working on projects aimed at protecting the health of our forests. Those interested may register to attend online.
Volunteers are asked to wear weather-appropriate clothing. Children are also welcome if accompanied by an adult.
Help Philadelphians in need
Friday, Jan. 17 | 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Location information provided post-registration
JEVS Human Services Work Ready/The Choice is Yours will lead volunteers in distributing clothes, books, food and toiletries to families in need.
Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.
Monday, Jan. 20 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location information provided post-registration
Mother Bethel AME Church will lead volunteers in preparing toiletry care packages for neighbors in need. Care packages will include cards of encouragement, and participants will hear firsthand stories about King’s impact.
Those interested in participating may register to volunteer online.
Learn and reflect
Friday, Jan. 17 – Monday, Jan. 20
701 Arch St., Philadelphia
From Friday through Sunday, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, in partnership with Citizens, will offer reduced admission. Two exhibitions on display include “Shared Vision: Portraits from the CCH Pounder-Koné Collection” and “Shaheed Rucker: (re)Covering the Iconic.”
On Sunday, AAMP will host a brunch to celebrate the legacy and impact of the Black Panthers’ free breakfast program, with conversations about social justice and community activism.
AAMP, in partnership with Citizens, will mark MLK Day by offering free museum admission.
Those interested in attending AAMP events may register online.
Saturday, Jan. 18 – Monday, Jan. 20
2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
The Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount will host a weekend of MLK-inspired events that highlight the “enduring power of communication as a tool for resistance and change, even under the most restrictive conditions.”
Saturday’s programming will include a public art tour with Mark Loughney, the artist behind “Pyrrhic Defeat,” and a panel discussion on Ida B. Wells-Barnett and the role of investigative journalism to bring about change. Sunday’s programming will feature a panel discussion with Ismael Jiminez on Malcolm X and the autobiography he penned during his incarceration.
On Monday, special programming will center on prominent Civil Rights leaders whose writing and speaking while incarcerated inspired the movement. A musical performance by the Black Breath Collective is also on the schedule.
In-person programming is free for children under 12. Tickets are $17 for all other visitors and can be purchased online. All discussions and performances will be livestreamed on Eastern State’s YouTube channel.
