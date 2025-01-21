Please Touch Museum honors MLK Day by encouraging children to speak up

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Please Touch Museum honored Dr. King’s legacy with stories and a video that encourages children to speak up and engage in their communities.

After a 2023 event when the museum hosted elementary school students to speak to candidates who were running for mayor, including mayor Cherelle Parker, museum staff noticed that children had opinions on what they wanted to see in their own neighborhoods. Amirah Ali, senior manager of humanities programs, explained that became the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.

“We really wanted to highlight the concepts of speaking up and using your voice as a way to spread powerful messages,” she said. Children, she thinks, should be made “aware of how powerful their voices are, and the fact that youth and their voices and the things that they find really important to them are just as important as anything else anyone else wants to uplift.”

That philosophy of listening to the youngest citizens led to a focal point of the day’s programming: a short three-minute video titled Speak Up. In it, students from KIPP West Philadelphia Elementary Academy and Jacquelyn Y. Kelley Discovery Charter School talked about what they love about their communities and what they want to change. The students shared their ideas, which ranged from shelters for stray animals to encouraging people to take public transport and making housing more affordable.

Allison O’Donnell brought her three- and five-year-old daughters to the museum. Her older daughter has been learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at school and is excited to learn more about him.

“It was great that the kids recognized all of the kindness and the positivity in their community,” she said.