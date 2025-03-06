From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Stanton Cornish-Bell first held his twin newborn sons shortly after they were delivered in an operating room last June at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. They were small, he said, but full term and healthy.

He took photos with them, bought blue blankets embroidered with each of their names and wrote down little notes with their heights and weights as keepsakes.

It was a happy moment in a relationship with many ups and downs. He and the twins’ mother had a history of custody issues regarding their older 2-year-old son, who lives with Cornish-Bell.

“I would definitely say excitement,” he said of his feelings at the time. “You’re just optimistic.”

But that optimism was soon replaced by fear and alarm.

Cornish-Bell said two days after the twins’ birth, the plan was for him, the babies and their mother to all leave and go home together. But when he returned to the hospital with car seats ready to go, he said a family member intervened, made threats, took the car seats and eventually left with the babies and their mother.

“I truly don’t know where my children are, is what I mean when I say truly missing,” he said. “I walked out as a father who did not have the similar chances for my children to go home safe, to an environment that would be safe.”

This began a nearly three-month desperate search for his children, which involved going through family court and relying on city social service agencies, local law enforcement, lawyers and national missing children support organizations.

Flyers showing the tiny faces of his newborns, swaddled in blue, began spreading in Philadelphia, making their way across various social media platforms.

But it would take several more weeks until Cornish-Bell was reunited with his sons.

At the heart of the issue, he said, was the question of whether this should be treated urgently as a missing children’s case, or a simpler custody battle — something to be figured out in family court with child welfare experts.