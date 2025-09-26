From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania grandparents who find themselves unexpectedly raising their young grandchildren will now have access to free legal advice and support while navigating child custody issues and the court system.

The state has launched the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Legal Line for residents 60 and older who are the primary caregivers for one or more children. The support service is an expansion of an existing program in Philadelphia.

The legal line is staffed with attorneys from the SeniorLAW Center who will provide legal information, advice and referrals to other social services, including food and financial assistance.

“These grandparents are often faced, unprepared, to do something that they didn’t expect to do, and they’re using their resources, the resources they saved all their lives for, to raise those grandchildren,” said Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich. “These are individuals who need access to legal services, these are individuals who need access to permanency services and other services we have in Pennsylvania.”