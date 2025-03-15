From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

People may think about all the stress and anxiety that comes with parenting. But new research shows that parents’ brains may actually get an unexpected benefit from raising children.

A study by experts at Rutgers and Yale universities found that parenthood is associated with stronger brain functions and connectivity that can serve as protective factors against some effects of aging.

Specifically, researchers found that parents with more children had stronger connectivity in brain networks involving movement and sensation, which typically decline as a person ages. This was true for both mothers and fathers, indicating that environment rather than biological experiences like pregnancy and childbirth is driving the positive cognitive effects.

“Parenthood is perhaps one of the most salient and important life events for many individuals,” said Avram Holmes, associate professor of psychiatry at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and faculty member of the Rutgers Brain Health Institute. “It has a massive change in the environment that you find yourself embedded in once children enter into your life, so it’s a perfect window to study the extent to which environment can affect brain functioning.”

The study was published in the Feb. 25 edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal. Researchers analyzed health information and brain scans from nearly 37,000 adults in the United Kingdom who participated in the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database.

They looked at brain images from MRI scans and family and health information from adults with one child, multiple children and no children.

Experts noted that the cognitive benefits for parents seemed to be cumulative — meaning the more children each adult had, the stronger the brain differences.

“It does look sort of like a dose response model that you’d find in a typical medical study,” Holmes said, “where you increase the dosage, you find a larger effect.”