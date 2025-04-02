People have big feelings about “gentle parenting.” Proponents (and haters) attract millions of views on social media for promoting (or trashing) a style that asks parents to sympathize with kids’ feelings as the drivers of behavior.

Rather than the “because I said so” attitude that often resonated with past generations, gentle parents talk through the tantrums and recognize their child as a developing individual with autonomy and sometimes overwhelming emotions.

Adherents see this as a welcome alternative to yelling, timeouts, and more traditional discipline when their kids misbehave.

Critics say the approach results in less resilient children who cannot deal with the harshness of the real world. If kids require structure and discipline to thrive, is gentle parenting doing more harm than good? And what about the added load gentle parents put upon themselves to remain so patient and empathetic?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about the pros, cons, and misconceptions that surround gentle parenting, explore the alternatives, and look at how the yardstick for good moms and dads has changed in recent decades.

Guests

Dr. Annie Pezalla, visiting assistant professor of Developmental Psychology and Family Studies at Macalester College

Jon Gustin – social media creator, @thetireddad

Elizabeth Matthew, writer and mom, author of “The Case Against Gentle Parenting” in Law & Liberty

Kori Dyer Mastroieni, mother of three and Philly-based creative agency owner