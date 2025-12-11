How the beauty industry is changing society

Are holiday gift guides pushing you to buy LED masks, facial rolling pins and snail goo? If so, you’re probably not alone. The beauty industry has grown significantly in the last decade with no sign of slowing down. Men’s grooming products and “clean” beauty are in particularly high demand going into the new year.



What’s behind the trends? How much is social media and the selfie generation warping how we see ourselves? How are personal politics influencing our presentation? And what effect are changing beauty norms having on children?

On this edition of Studio 2, we’re talking about the business (and politics) of beauty.

Guest:

Jessica DeFino, author of the “Ask Ugly” beauty advice column for the Guardian, and writer of the newsletter FLESH WORLD.