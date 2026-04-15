Age gaps in romance

May/December romances are back in the spotlight thanks to a reality TV series pairing singles decades apart in age. With an average age gap of 4 years between couples in the U.S., partners with 10, 20 or even 30 years between them face persistent assumptions – and the occasional disapproving stare.

Cougars, gold diggers, creeps. We’re familiar with the language that surrounds age gap romances and their often assumed transactional nature. But is it really fair to judge the relationships in terms of a financial or sexual trade-off? When two adults fall in love, does an age difference matter?

Today on Studio 2, unpacking the stigma of age gap relationships.

Guests: