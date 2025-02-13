Sex, love and relationships after 40

The forgotten generation is stirring the pot when it comes to intimacy – and challenging how we all think about sex, relationships and coupling. A recent New York Times Magazine essay highlighted the sexual lives of Gen X women — whose unique timing between the sexual revolution of the Baby Boomers and the online culture of Millenials and Gen Z have imbued them with “a kind of maverick sexiness among those currently in middle age.”

In the last few years, platonic marriages have also gained attention. People are choosing to marry, often later in life, not for romance but for companionship and legal protections. Best friends getting married, post-menopausal sexcapades, intimacy learned well before online dating culture and internet pornography — has the forty-and-fifty-something crowd cracked the code? This episode of Studio 2, we’re getting real about sex and relationships as we age.

Guests:

Sheri Cole, who married her best friend of 30+ years, Beth Moore. She’s also the Executive Director of The Wardrobe

Glynnis MacNicol, the author of several books, most recently, I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself. Her newsletter is Good Decisions.