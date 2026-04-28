The wild cost of weddings

For couples in the US, true love comes with a hefty price tag. The average wedding now costs around $35,000, a figure that can rival a down payment on a first home or years of student loan payments. As costs climb for venues, catering, tuxes, gowns, photography and a long list of other services, it’s time to ask if the cost of weddings has gotten out of hand, or if a special day of lifelong memories is truly worth it.

In response to rising prices, many couples are rethinking tradition altogether, opting instead for backyard ceremonies, courthouse weddings or cool, casual parties in place of formal receptions (think: food trucks and DIYs). These non-traditional styles often prioritize intimacy and flexibility over the expectations of a grand formal event.

And it’s not just couples feeling the strain. Guests are spending crazy money, too. Between travel, attire, gifts and pre-wedding events like showers and bachelorette parties, attending a wedding can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

On this episode of Studio 2: the rising cost of weddings from every angle, and if the price tag is really worth it.

Guests:

Esther Lee, Editorial Director at The Knot

Lauren Ladouceur, wedding content creator @WeddingsWithLaur