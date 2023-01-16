Like many people my age from neighborhoods like mine in North Philadelphia, I grew up believing that community service was contained to two places: at the ballot box and in halls of worship. Otherwise, your engagement with a given community was governed by the rules of family and geography. There was the neighborhood school my siblings and I went to, the church where we prayed and the one we bought dinners from on Sundays, the hair salon my aunt worked at, and the public pool near my cousin’s house.

What I thought of as community service growing up was defined by the older women of our neighborhood, who demanded the utmost respect from everyone on the block by ensuring that the recreation center was open bright and early to welcome voters each election day and that every kid on the block had new backpacks come September.

It wasn’t until well after I founded Stand Up Nicetown to respond to the gun violence that was erupting in my community — after I then successfully organized parents, teachers, and community members to stop my daughter’s public elementary school from being closed and turned over to a private company, and after I was elected to City Council on a third party ticket in a race nobody thought I could win — that I began to understand that community service has no boundaries, no age restrictions.

Community service comes in many forms

When I first started talking with concerned neighbors, influential elders, and grandparents in my community about gun violence, it wasn’t because I wanted to start a community service project.

None of us had important titles or formal positions of power. We were neighbors who came together with the express purpose of doing something to stop the shootings and provide the younger generation with positive role models. We didn’t have funding, branding, or a space to meet, but what we did have was a group of people who cared about our neighborhood. Later, when that same community launched a campaign to protect Steel Elementary School from privatization, it wasn’t out of altruism or generosity, but because my daughter and her classmates loved our public school — where teachers looked out for students, and administrators knew every family — and we couldn’t imagine living in a city without it. Later, when I ran an insurgent race for City Council, I didn’t do it because I had always wanted to be a politician, but because I saw an opportunity to bring the issues that mattered to working-class North Philly moms like me into the halls of power, and I asked myself — if not me, then who?