How to get involved in Philly’s 2023 MLK Day of Service

When the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service took place in Philadelphia in 1996, it started with 1,000 volunteers.

Twenty-seven years later, hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the U.S. mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with acts of service, and Philadelphia is home to the largest MLK Day event in the country.

This year, the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service will focus on gun violence prevention.

As communities mark the federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, “it should not be lost on us that Dr. King was a victim of gun violence in 1968,” said Todd Bernstein, the event’s founder and director.

In 2022, 516 Philadelphians were shot and killed.

“Gun violence,” Bernstein said, “is a societal tragedy that requires harnessing all the available resources with — as Dr. King used to say — ‘the fierce urgency of now.’”

At Girard College, the Philly region’s signature site, volunteers will assemble safety kits to aid victims of gun violence.

Also at the Girard College service hub will be a mix of service projects, a health and wellness fair, and family-friendly activities. Events officially kick off at 8 a.m. Beyond gun violence, activities will focus on health justice, voting rights, economic justice, and early literacy.

The day will wrap up at 3 p.m. with the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 33rd annual MLK Day tribute concert at the Girard College Chapel. Tickets to the free show are required but don’t guarantee entry.

An online portal organized by Global Citizen details hundreds of volunteer opportunities at the Girard College hub and throughout the Delaware Valley.

Here’s a look at a handful of Philly-based projects, and how you can get involved.

Help Philadelphians in need

Friday, Jan. 13 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

701 Arch St., Philadelphia

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is marking the holiday by highlighting King’s work in the war on poverty. Over the weekend, the museum will partner with Center of Hope to provide personal care packs — including warm socks and clean underwear, diapers and formula, and feminine hygiene products — to Philadelphians experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers will pack donated items to be delivered to the Center for Hope’s shelters.

Those interested in participating may make monetary donations for personal care packs and/or sign up to volunteer.

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Grand Lobby at 525 Arch St., Philadelphia

The National Constitution Center will host a school supplies drive for Philly students. Donations of newly purchased pens, pencils, crayons, copy paper, hand sanitizer, folders, and age-appropriate books can be dropped off at the Grand Lobby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16.

Monday, Jan. 16 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Various locations

Cradles to Crayons will host a children’s clothing drive to help those living in poverty throughout the Philly region. Those interested may drop off clothing, coats, and shoes to the donation site closest to them between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Attend a radical MLK symposium

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 3 – 5 p.m.

6001 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia

At the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books will host its sixth annual symposium on the oft-forgotten aspects of King’s radical legacy.

Since his assassination, King’s beliefs have “been reduced to the point that they no longer fully capture the man that led a movement 60 years ago,” writes Uncle Bobbie’s.

The symposium, led by Marc Lamont Hill, will reframe the narrative around King and consider how his legacy fits into the landscape of today. Those interested in attending may reserve a spot online.

Protect the watershed

Monday, Jan. 16 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rising Sun and East Olney avenues, Philadelphia

Tookany/Tacony-Frankford (TTF) Watershed Partnership and the Tacony Creek Park Keepers will host a cleanup at the Tacony Creek Park Gateway. All tools and supplies will be provided, including work gloves, snacks, and water. Those interested in volunteering must pre-register online.