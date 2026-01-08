From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is preparing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a long weekend of activities and reduced admission cost.

“The theme for this weekend is radical peace, which honors Dr. King’s legacy of non-violence,” said AAMP President and CEO Ashley Jordan.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the museum will host a brunch with a plant-based menu followed by a screening of the 2014 film “Selma,” a drama by Ava DuVernay about the 1965 voting rights marches in Alabama.

Several costumes featured in the film are on display in the museum as part of its current exhibition, “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design.” The exhibit features clothes spanning the career of the costume designer from “Do the Right Thing” to “Black Panther.” Carter was the first Black woman costume designer to win an Academy Award for her work in “Black Panther.”

On Sunday, Jan. 18, AAMP will host a day of family-friendly art-making sessions that will guide participants through making small paintings based on the large-scale, historic murals in North Philadelphia’s Church of the Advocate.