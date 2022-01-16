Like many of the others, apprentice Naeem Khalifah, 23, from North Philly, pivoted careers this year, from a desk job into carpentry. Now, he said, he feels more relaxed as he works with his hands instead of staring at a screen all day. He can drink tea in the morning, instead of coffee.

“I’m a regular guy, I’m not a pro at this, …” said Khalifah. “You just need the tools to learn, they give you the tools.”

He said he is excited for the libraries to show kids from his community that they can be carpenters too.

“They can see me doing it, and they can say, ‘Well if he can do it, then I can do it,’” said Khalifah. “It’s a good field to be in … you learn a lot, and you meet a lot of people, it’s a brotherhood. So that’s really what it’s all about.”

This is the sixth year of the apprenticeship program, and for many students, entering CARP feels like joining a collective, like a legacy. The program builds camaraderie among novices and carpenters with lifetimes of experience.

CARP also was created with the intention of bringing more women and people of color into the field, like Gina Yiantselis.

Yiantselis is a CARP program alum. She graduated three years ago, and returned on Saturday to mentor the current carpenter trainees.

“I’m sure some of them are scared, so was I,” said Yiantselis. “You see a lot of people questioning themselves like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t swing a hammer as well as this person does.’ But once upon a time, nobody knew how to do anything.

“That’s why they picked you for this program, because you’re going to be able to learn,” added Yiantselis.

She walked down a hallway at the program’s building, pointing to the class photos, starting from the 1970s, made up of 100% men.

“We don’t get to see a woman in here until the early ’80s,” said Yiantselis, “Let’s see, 1982 — there’s three of them there.”