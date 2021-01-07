‘Real hero’: Dr. Ala Stanford wins award named for late U.S. Sen. Harris Wofford

Dr. Ala Stanford has won the Harris Wofford Active Citizenship Award for her work as founder and co-chair of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney recognized the physician as a “real hero” with the honor Wednesday, citing the many lives she helped save over the course of the pandemic. Stanford is the 23rd recipient of the award, named after the former U.S. Senator and special assistant to U.S. President John F. Kennedy who was instrumental in the formation of the Peace Corps and fought for civil rights.

“At a time when COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted the Black community, particularly frontline workers,” said Kenney, “Dr. Stanford and her team of physicians, nurses, and medical workers have been going regularly to the heart of underserved communities, particularly Black churches.”

Stanford and her team have provided COVID-19 testing and education to over 21,000 people in the city since the pandemic’s outbreak in April, with a focus on Black people in communities underserved by the government and the health care industry.

In August 2020, the city reported Black and Latino residents had the highest rates of infection, hospitalization, and death from the virus of any racial and ethnic group. As of Thursday, the virus had killed 2,550 Philadelphians.

“Your health and your well-being matters to me,” said Stanford. “I saw a need that you weren’t getting. And after 23 years of being a physician, I was now in a place to bring it to you.”