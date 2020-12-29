Getting Philadelphia children to read at grade level by the end of the third grade continues to be a priority for the city and literacy partners, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the 2013 school year, less than half of the Philadelphia School District’s 8-year-olds have achieved that benchmark, according to the district. Literacy advocates say by the time fourth-grade students make the switch from “learning to read to reading to learn,” if students are not ready for that change, then they’ll likely fall behind.

Studies, including one from Hunter College, have shown reading ability as a predictor of a student’s likelihood to graduate high school on time.

For the nonprofit Philly Reading Coaches, which has been helping in the citywide effort since 2018, the mission doesn’t stop because of the pandemic, though it does require adjustments. The program has been virtual since this summer, and it needs almost 100 volunteers to continue its efforts in January when classes resume.

The premise of the program hasn’t changed, said Maggie Cohen, Philly Reading Coaches program manager. Volunteers sign up for weekly hour-long shifts and they read to children. The children can take the lead on reading or sit back. Either way, the idea is to get them excited about cracking open a book.