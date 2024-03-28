From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A nonprofit in Trenton, N.J., is helping younger students read at grade level. Bernie Flynn, the CEO of Mercer Street Friends, said the Community Schools Reading Intervention program was developed in partnership with elementary school officials during the pandemic.

During a ceremony at Trenton’s Luis Muñoz-Rivera Elementary School, first and second graders who completed the program were given certificates of achievement. They then read aloud to parents, friends and relatives attending the ceremony.

“It is so critical for our children to be able to learn to read well, so that after that they can read to learn,” Flynn said. “Reading is a fundamental skill and it is critical in our view to provide this kind of support early in a student’s experience.”