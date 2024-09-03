From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Right2Read Philly summer campaign, which uses creative ways to teach reading at an early age, reached 100,000 families this summer.

The milestone was celebrated with an Aug. 29 event at Franklin Square that featured a book giveaway, a sing-along and double Dutch jump rope. The campaign is funded by the William Penn Foundation and spearheaded by Mighty Engine, a Philadelphia-based creative agency that advances community causes.

The campaign also introduces students and their families to a form of sign language organizers call “simple signs,” as well as the Freedom Schools’ “Alphabet Song,” which emphasizes the sounds of each letter in the alphabet.