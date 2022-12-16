Third grade students at Fanny Coppin Elementary gathered Wednesday to read the first of 20 books they’ll read in the next 20 weeks.

The School District of Philadelphia will give a prize to every third grader who completes the challenge, though district officials haven’t decided on a specific prize yet.

Officials will track participation at the school and district levels. All third graders who complete the challenge will also be entered into a special raffle, said La Tanya Miller, the district’s executive director for academic supports.

“Literacy is the foundation of all learning, which is why proficient reading by the end of third grade is so critical,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said.

Third grade is the final year when children should be learning to read as opposed to reading to learn, according to reading experts. Students who aren’t proficient readers when they begin fourth grade are far more likely to fall behind their peers, not just in reading, but in all subjects.

A long-term study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation published in 2012 found students who weren’t proficient in reading by the end of third grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school.

Watlington pointed to the district’s 70% four-year graduation rate as one of several reasons why he plans to invest more district resources in early literacy.

The 20-week challenge is meant to complement classroom instruction by helping students grow their love of learning, he said, while practicing literacy skills at home like vocabulary and reading comprehension.

All third grade students will receive 10 books selected through the district’s partnership with Scholastic. The district will spend just over $550,000 on the program, officials said.

The books, which district officials described as “culturally relevant,” are meant to help students reach the 20-book reading goal and build their at-home library, Watlington said. The books are written at a variety of reading levels, district spokesperson Marissa Orbanek said, in recognition that different students need different materials.

One of the books is Looking Like Me, written by acclaimed children’s book author Walter Dean Myers and illustrated by his son Christopher Myers.

Watlington and Dominic, a third grade student at Coppin, read the book aloud to Dominic’s classmates Wednesday.

“I looked in the mirror and what did I see? A real handsome dude looking just like me,” Watlington read.

“He put out his fist. I gave it a bam. He said Jeremy. I said that’s who I am.”

Watlington passed the book to Dominic who picked up the story. The two alternated pages, with the third-grader reading confidently.

“I’m a writer spinning dramas that dance across the stage, a poet weaving mysteries that live upon the page,” Dominic read.

As they progressed through the book, Watlington encouraged the other children to chime in.

“She put out her fist — I bet you can finish the next line,” he said.

To which the kids gladly shouted: “I gave it a bam.”

While Dominic read the book with ease, many of the district’s third graders likely would have struggled if placed in his seat.