Man charged with deliberately crashing into Philadelphia police building

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The suspect who police say deliberately drove through the Philadelphia 2nd Police District building Tuesday is being held on $1.7 million bail.

Dieufort Joly is facing 22 charges for the crash that injured five people, including six first-degree felonies for aggravated assault. Joly’s Haitian passport was taken into evidence upon his arrest. Police did not recover any weapons from his vehicle. A preliminary hearing is set for May 11.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, in the 7300 block of Castor Avenue in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance earlier that day at around 11:45 a.m. involving the suspect and his father.

“There was mention of there being a dispute in relation to the sale of a car, and there was mention of [a] possible return to Haiti,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a press conference Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel called the incident “an absolute deliberate act.” He added that the Philadelphia Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating whether or not the incident could be considered a domestic terrorist act.