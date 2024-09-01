From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A year ago, Yulisa Concepción felt alone.

“Yo no quería hablar a nadie, y siento que no me van a ayudar, no van a hacer nada conmigo”, dijo.

“I didn’t want to talk to anyone and I was feeling like they weren’t going to help me, weren’t going to do anything with me,” she said.

The 18-year-old from Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, was trying to juggle high school with caring for her infant son, Jess. Yulisa, whose last name has been withheld for her privacy, came to the U.S. in 2022. She had no family or support system here.

She was in “crisis,” she said, and had thoughts of ending her life.

