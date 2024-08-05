Where Gov. Josh Shapiro stands on immigration issues — in Pa. and beyond

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Throughout his political career, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has engaged with immigration issues at the local and national levels. As the Montgomery County native is being considered for the vice presidential slot on the Democratic ticket this election, here’s a closer look at Shapiro’s track record on immigration issues.

Shapiro as state attorney general

Shapiro took several steps to protect immigrant communities in Pennsylvania and challenge former President Donald Trump’s executive orders related to immigration as state attorney general from 2017 to 2023. Along with other state attorneys general, Shapiro challenged Trump’s travel ban on citizens from Muslim-majority countries and the administration’s policy of separating families at the border.

He also joined more than 20 attorneys general and attorneys-general-elect in challenging the Trump administration’s changes to the “public charge” rule that made it more difficult for immigrants to seek to adjust their status if they accessed any kind of government services.

Shapiro also opposed Trump’s move to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to draw on additional funds to build a wall there.

However, at the local level, Shapiro as attorney general did not publicly commit to support for the Shut Down Berks Coalition, which fought to close the Berks County Residential Center outside of Reading. Up to 100 immigrants, including children, were detained at the center at any given time from when it was opened in 2001 until its closure in Jan. 2023.

David Bennion, executive director of Free Migration Project, said advocates met in person with Shapiro when he was attorney general.

“I remember that he expressed willingness to help and he expressed empathy for the families,” Bennion said. “But after that meeting, and despite lots of follow-up efforts, we never saw any response, we never saw any action.”

“There are many things he could have done, to engage with Governor Wolf, to take action in his role as the head prosecutor for the state, or even just speak out publicly against the prison,” Bennion added. “We never saw anything.”