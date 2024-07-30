Project 2025

Referencing Project 2025, Shapiro told the audience that a second Trump administration presents more danger.

“He’s told us what he wants to do,” he said.

Democrats are asserting Trump’s campaign is linked with Project 2025, an initiative by The Heritage Project to provide a blueprint for a second Trump administration to employ “day one” in the pursuit of a conservative agenda.

More than 100 other conservative political groups were involved in the development of the project, which includes plans to prop up the executive branch through giving the president greater power beyond what currently is proscribed by the constitution. The project aims to replace many of the federal government’s civil service employees with political appointees, placing the Department of Justice completely under White House control, eliminating entire federal agencies like the Department of Education, ending carbon gas emission reduction efforts, removing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market, banning pornography and terminating the legal status of 500,000 Dreamers.

Trump has distanced himself from the plan.

“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump wrote on his social media website Truth Social. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

However, many planks in the Trump 2024 platform are identical to Project 2025, and scores of former Trump White House officials have been involved in the plan’s development. Additionally, according to Heritage Foundation president Dr. Kevin Roberts, as recently as last year, Trump was thoroughly briefed on the plan.

“It’s scary what he’s proposed in this Project 2025,” Shapiro said before adding that he was optimistic that a Harris ticket would protect democracy much the same way the Founding Fathers did at Independence Hall a few miles away.