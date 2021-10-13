Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces long-expected run for Pennsylvania governor

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made his long-awaited campaign for governor official in Pittsburgh Wednesday morning, solidifying his status as the Democrats’ almost-certain nominee in a state where the party has little margin for error.

Shapiro took the podium at a Wednesday-morning kick-off event on a riverfront park along the city’s North Side, following short speeches by Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Shapiro recounted his previous work pushing UPMC and Highmark to a 10-year agreement on health care access, and his pursuit of a grand jury investigation of the Catholic clergy for sexual abuse.

“The powerful have been put on notice, and the people have been heard,” said Shapiro. “I’ve stood up for them … and got things done. …That is why today, here in Pittsburgh, I am announcing my campaign to be the next governor of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

During the speech, he laid into his potential Republican opponents: “The Republican candidates for governor, they’re not focused on these challenges. Instead, they’re peddling the Big Lie … and they’re pandering to the special interests. They’re not thinking about any of you.”

Because Republicans are expected to hold both houses of the legislature, winning next year’s gubernatorial race is considered crucial for Democrats and their allies on fronts ranging from abortion rights to election rules. This summer, for example, current Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed bills that pared back the executive branch’s power to enact health rules during a pandemic, and tightened voting procedures in ways that critics said could depress turnout.

Meanwhile Republicans — including several who could be their party’s gubernatorial nominee next year — are pledging to press for more abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to immediately halt a Texas law banning abortions after 6 weeks. That’s a point at which few women even know they are pregnant.

At his announcement, Shapiro noted that he would be a bulwark against a Republican-dominated legislature: “If they come for your voting rights, if they come for your reproductive rights…I won’t hesitate to use that veto pen to protect you.”

“Obviously the stakes are very high. The legislature is very hostile to abortion rights, and Gov. [Tom] Wolf’s veto pen has been our last line of defense,” said Signe Espinoza, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates. “With Gov. Wolf’s tenure coming to an end, we know we need Josh in the governor’s office.”