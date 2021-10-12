Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro heads to Pittsburgh Wednesday to formally announce he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania governor.

It’s not a surprise. Shapiro’s lofty political ambitions have been well-known and discussed throughout his nearly two decades in Pennsylvania politics. But his bid remains unusual. Unlike the crowded 2022 field for U.S. Senate — and for the Republican nomination for governor — Shapiro is in a lane by himself. No other Democrat with political experience or the ability to put together a formidable campaign has expressed plans to challenge him.

“He’s kind of getting a free ride,” Republican political consultant Christopher Nicholas said of the Democratic race.

Nicholas isn’t working for any of the GOP gubernatorial candidates — there are currently around 10 — and acknowledges that Shapiro’s freedom from a hard primary coupled with his fundraising power, will put him in an enviable position come the general election.

“If some enterprising Democrat out there wants to run, you know, give me a call,” Nicholas said.

There’s a good reason many of Pennsylvania’s established or enterprising Democrats have focused their 2022 efforts on the U.S. Senate instead of governor. Shapiro may not be the only candidate who could win a primary, but for lots of powerful people in the party, he’s the obvious choice.

As a young state representative, he helped broker a power-sharing agreement that maintained Democrats’ influence in Harrisburg even as they lost seats. His election as Montgomery County Commissioner delivered control of the longtime GOP stronghold for the first time in history, and his reputation as a moderate dealmaker won him friends on both sides of the aisle. As Attorney General, he got national attention for a sweeping report detailing sexual abuse in Pennsylvania’s Catholic churches, and for his many lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration.

“He’s the consensus without even having to have a conversation,” said Marcel Groen, former chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and a longtime fixture in the Democratic politics of Montgomery County, where Shapiro grew up.

Groen isn’t a neutral observer. He’s known Shapiro, 48, since the attorney general was around five years old and Shapiro’s father was involved in the same synagogue. But Groen said he really got to know Shapiro once he got into politics.

Shapiro’s first big political job came in the late 90s, when he became chief of staff — the youngest chief of staff on Capitol Hill — to then-U.S. Rep. Joe Hoeffel, a Democrat.

In 2005, Shapiro was elected to the state legislature, becoming the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1985, when Hoeffel himself had left it. In 2011, Shapiro won a seat as Montgomery County Commissioner and became chair of the three-member board. It was the first time in history Democrats held a majority in Montco government.

Iin 2016, with then-Attorney General Kathleen Kane under indictment and the office in disarray, Shapiro won that statewide position on a promise to restore order.

Perhaps the most significant action of his career came in 2018, during his time as AG, when he presided over the release of a landmark grand jury report on decades of sexual abuse of children in Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania.

Throughout Trump’s term, Shapiro added his name to dozens of joint lawsuits with other Democratic attorneys general. He sued over Trump’s family border separation policy, the administration’s policies on contraception, and the election-time changes to post office operations. During the 2020 election, Shapiro raised his national profile as a frequent cable news commentator and Trump critic.

Just this month, Shapiro took on another high-profile, highly political case, announcing 48 criminal charges against Energy Transfer. The company is responsible for the controversial, mishap–riddled Mariner East pipeline project, which transports natural gas liquids across Pennsylvania.