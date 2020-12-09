Tracing Montco’s decades-long shift from GOP stronghold to boon for Biden

For several decades, one of the central goals in Marcel Groen’s life has been to strengthen Montgomery County’s Democratic party.

But if you told him in 1994 when he became the county’s party chair that it would one day deliver more Democratic presidential votes than almost any other county in Pennsylvania, he would have been nonplussed.

“When I became chairman there were 255,000 registered Republicans and 125,000 registered Democrats,” Groen said. “We were in the majority in one borough, Jenkintown … we had nothing, basically.”

In the 26 years since, a lot has changed.

Montgomery County is perhaps Pennsylvania’s strongest example of a trend that’s been happening across the country over the last several decades: suburbs, once Republican bastions have become one of the most reliable sources of Democratic votes.

In the 2020 presidential election, turnout was at record highs for both candidates — much higher than in President Donald Trump’s 2016 upset win. And while Trump bolstered his already-significant margins in rural counties among white voters who haven’t attended college, President-elect Joe Biden cut into those margins while running up the score in the suburbs, especially outside Philadelphia.

Democratic votes surged in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks counties. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the region by a combined total of 188,353 votes. Biden won it by 287,740.

The margin was especially notable in Montgomery County, where Biden got some 57,000 more votes there than Clinton did in 2016.

The result is even more striking given the country’s political history. In 1990, when Democrat Bob Casey Sr. was running for a second term as Pennsylvania governor, he won by a historic margin, taking every county except one: Montgomery.

So, how did a solid Republican stronghold become a Democratic powerhouse?

There’s never a single reason for major political shifts, but two big ones stand out: Republicans lost many of their moderate voters here, and suburbs have further diversified.

Diversity is relative

Montgomery County is still largely white — around 75%. But like many suburbs, it has seen steady gains among Black, Latino and Asian residents.

Over the past two decades, Norristown, the county seat, has changed the most. In the 2000 U.S. Census, 39% of its residents self-reported as a race other than white, and 10% of respondents identified as Hispanic. As of 2018, people who aren’t white made up 58% of the borough, while about 28% of residents described themselves as Hispanic.

Cheltenham, Skippack, Hatfield and Pottstown also saw sizable changes in population diversity.