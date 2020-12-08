Thinking about buying a home in the Philly metro area? The smart financial bet may be to rent and invest your extra money in the stock market instead, according to a study released Monday by the Real Estate Initiative at Florida Atlantic University.

The university’s ‘Buy vs. Rent Index’ compares returns from home equity and the stock market in 23 metro areas annually. It found that Philadelphia-area residents looking to invest their savings at this moment are likely to see a bigger windfall buying stocks and bonds than purchasing and maintaining a home.

“About 55% of all folks who would rent and reinvest will outperform those who bought at this time [in the Philly metro],” said Ken H. Johnson, real estate economics professor at Florida Atlantic.

The study found that housing prices in the Philadelphia metro — a census-defined region that includes parts of South Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware — are about 10% higher than what the long-term cost trends suggest they should be. It looked at projected gains eight years out.

Housing sales in the Philly region have roared during the pandemic, driven by ultra-low interest rates, a shortage of housing stock, and people seeking more space during the pandemic. Prices are up by more than 8% year over year in the city, and the average time a home spends on the market is at a near-record setting low.

But Wall Street has also been reaching record highs in recent months. And the cost of renting in Philadelphia has remained relatively low, according to the study.

However, Johnson said that making the renting strategy pay off requires a whole lot of financial discipline.

“They would [have to] reinvest everything they would otherwise put into home ownership… maintenance, property taxes, insurance, homeowners association fees,” he said. “In some ways this is atypical, because most people just do not save every single penny every month and put it back into some form of investment.”