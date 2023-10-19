Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The hits keep coming for homebuyers in the Philadelphia area.

Affording a typical home is more difficult than it was a year ago, according to a new report from residential real estate brokerage Redfin.

Data from August show residents in the Philadelphia metropolitan area must earn more than $75,000 a year to afford a median-priced home. That’s a 16% increase compared to the same time last year.

The median sale price for the metro, which covers Philadelphia and Delaware counties, is $275,000.

Things are worse in the suburbs.

Affording a typical home in the Montgomery County metropolitan area now requires an annual income of $130,866, according to the report. That’s higher than the nationwide figure, representing a nearly 30% increase year-over-year in the metro, which includes Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester counties.

The metro’s median sale price was $479,900 in August.