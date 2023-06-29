Mattioli had one client with several offers way over asking price in a bidding war for a Fishtown home. The spring and summer are typically busy seasons.

“A lot of sellers wait for the spring to come on the market because they feel like it might be the opportune time for them to really get a return on their investment with the heavy buyer activity,” he said. “We are seeing people sell and then wait because they feel that they’re priced out.”

Most counties in New Jersey saw median sales increase over the year but there was some cooling down in South Jersey.

Atlantic County saw a 2.5% drop in the median sales prices compared to last year, to $299,450, New Jersey Realtors data shows. Likewise, Ocean County median sales prices dropped 1.2%, to $410,000. Salem County dropped 3.3% to $217,500, data shows.

The higher interest rates have pushed some home buyers to move in with family and save up for longer, said Kathleen Morin, first vice president of New Jersey Realtors. But buyers shouldn’t be wary about making offers on homes that are a good match.

“I think that people should not not be afraid to purchase in this market,” Morin said. “The interest rates are a little higher right now, but there are other products out there that they can utilize.”

Morin said she’s seen most demand for homes that are not fixer-uppers: “People are still looking for something move-in ready.”

Home buyers are concerned about affordability and high interest rates, said Chrissy Steele, president of the Delaware Association of Realtors.

“We are still drastically short on affordable housing,” Steele said.

As interest rates hover around 7% for the first time in years, it’s actually closer to normal, she said.

“It’s a very typical interest rate. We’re not talking about the ‘80s or the ‘90s where interest rates are 17%, 18% or 19% — and even that didn’t slow buyers a whole bunch. Those 3% interest rates are incredibly rare and not sustainable.”