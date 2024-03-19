The state’s cash grant program generally serves more people than its crisis program. Last LIHEAP season, more than 300,000 households received the cash grant and 135,000 households the crisis grant, according to DHS. As of March 2, more than 18,000 cash applications and 350 crisis applications were pending.

Earlier this month, members of Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commissioner wrote a letter to the state’s congressional delegation urging them to ensure the last 10% would be released, in order to prevent the state from needing to delay the program or close it early.

“We need to keep the heat on for the income-eligible families and seniors who are counting on this assistance,” PUC Commissioner Kathryn Zerfuss said in a statement.

Even if families find a way to pay their heating bills without the LIHEAP grants, it could have ripple effects on their other expenses, Price said.

“That would mean maybe forgoing money that would go to other necessities including rents, mortgages, food or prescription medication,” she said.

An even bigger problem than the budget delay is the fact that states will likely get less funding this year than they did last year, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association. The LIHEAP budget got a boost from COVID-linked funds the past two fiscal years, Wolfe said. He expects Pennsylvania to receive just the base LIHEAP funding amount when lawmakers finalize this year’s budget — roughly a third lower than the amount the state received last fiscal year.

“This is another nail in the coffin of helping low-income families pay their basic expenses,” he said. “It’s a big loss.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will keep accepting and processing applications for both types of LIHEAP assistance through April 5.