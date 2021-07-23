Krasner sues Pa. AG over settlement agreement with opioid distributors

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wants a state court to effectively guarantee that an ongoing lawsuit against a group of opioid manufacturers and distributors will be permitted to proceed to trial.

The 25-page complaint, filed Thursday in Commonwealth Court, is a direct response to a settlement announced Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office involving Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson.

Under the agreement, the four companies will pay up to $26 billion to address the opioid crisis ravaging communities across the country, among other stipulations. The settlement, to be paid out over the course of 18 years, also appears to jeopardize all local litigation against the group, potentially barring Krasner’s suit and others in the state from going forward.

Krasner filed a complaint against Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to ensure that doesn’t happen. He said Thursday the settlement the AG helped broker should not spell the end of the line for a lawsuit that could result in millions for Philadelphia, a city ravaged by opioid addiction.

More than 1,200 people died from a drug overdose in 2020. In the vast majority of cases, fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was the culprit.

“When we look at other jurisdictions where these cases have gone to trial, what we see is that those places do better,” said Krasner during a news conference in front of City Hall.