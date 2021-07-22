A proposed $26 billion settlement over opioid lawsuits has Philadelphia’s DA crying foul.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says the proposed settlement between large drug companies and 15 states including Pennsylvania does not sit well with him.

“There has been no serious and meaningful communication between the Attorney General’s office not with me and the DA’s office has a separate lawsuit, not with the Mayor and the Mayor’s office which has a separate lawsuit and not with the attorney’s that represent both the mayor in that lawsuit and the DA’s office and its lawsuit”

Krasner says he does not want the opioid suit to result in the same trickle-down effect with money that came from the settlement in the tobacco lawsuit case.

“This settlement may be more of a sellout than a settlement. The money may be very low, the money is very slow because according to press accounts they have 20 years to pay it even though they are making billions of dollars every year and finally that the money may never show.”