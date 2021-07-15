Philly awards 20 grants to Kensington groups battling opioid crisis

City officials on Wednesday awarded a total of $200,000 to 20 grassroots organizations and community groups dedicated to improving the quality of life in Kensington, Harrowgate, and Fairhill, three neighborhoods at the epicenter of Philadelphia’s opioid crisis.

Each group will receive a $10,000 grant for general operations through the Kensington Community Resilience Fund, a public-private partnership launched in late April to empower and support organizations that work to mitigate the community impacts of the epidemic. Opioids caused the lion’s share of the 1,214 drug overdose deaths recorded by the city last year.

The grants awarded through the fund target six priorities: public safety and gun violence, youth development, workforce development and training, beautification and blight removal, connecting residents to resources, and community trauma.

Under the program, the money can be used for overhead costs like rent and salaries, as well as program costs, events, and supplies.

“We really wanted to support smaller grassroots efforts already taking place in the community, but oftentimes don’t have a development department to write [grant] proposals or don’t have the capacity to write proposals,” said Joanna Otero-Cruz, Philadelphia’s deputy managing director of community services.