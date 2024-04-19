Philly reaches $110 million settlement in opioid lawsuit against Walgreens
The city sued Walgreens in 2021 for its alleged role in exacerbating the opioid epidemic.
Pharmacy giant Walgreens agreed to pay Philadelphia $110 million as part of a settlement over the city’s opioid addiction crisis.
“The $110 million in funds from this settlement will support our Kensington Community Revitalization Plan and other efforts across Philadelphia to reinforce public health and safety in neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest by the opioid crisis,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement.
In 2021, the city sued the retailer for allegedly supplying and perpetuating the opioid epidemic in Philadelphia.
Under the terms of the deal, Philadelphia will receive the money over a five-year period. The funds would remediate the harm caused by the opioid crisis in the city’s most impacted neighborhoods by funding substance use education, treatment, prevention, and community engagement efforts.
“The settlement announced today is a testament to the City’s commitment to fighting on behalf of residents to hold those perpetuating harm in our communities accountable,” said Philadelphia’s City Solicitor, Renee Garcia. “Through its predatory business practices, Walgreens has played a significant role in the creation and continuation of the opioid epidemic that has claimed the lives of too many Philadelphians and caused immense harm to our communities. We are hopeful that these funds can be used to accelerate the City’s efforts to reduce widespread addiction and prevent further loss of life due to opioid overdose.”
The city will receive the first part of the settlement in September.
In 2017, Philadelphia began holding manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacy dispensaries of prescription opioids accountable for fueling the opioid epidemic. The Opioid Settlement Fund was announced in 2023, with plans to utilize and distribute the money from several related lawsuits.
The full settlement agreement can be viewed online.
