Philly reaches $110 million settlement in opioid lawsuit against Walgreens

Pharmacy giant Walgreens agreed to pay Philadelphia $110 million as part of a settlement over the city’s opioid addiction crisis.

“The $110 million in funds from this settlement will support our Kensington Community Revitalization Plan and other efforts across Philadelphia to reinforce public health and safety in neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest by the opioid crisis,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement.

In 2021, the city sued the retailer for allegedly supplying and perpetuating the opioid epidemic in Philadelphia.

Under the terms of the deal, Philadelphia will receive the money over a five-year period. The funds would remediate the harm caused by the opioid crisis in the city’s most impacted neighborhoods by funding substance use education, treatment, prevention, and community engagement efforts.