The Supreme Court will scrutinize the terms of that deal, which was brokered and approved in a bankruptcy court for the drug company’s Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

The current $6 billion national settlement deal would shield individual members of the Sackler family from future personal lawsuits, even though they haven’t filed for personal bankruptcy.

That doesn’t sit right with Gene DiGirolamo, Bucks County commissioner, a trust board member, and former state representative.

“If they [the Sacklers] get away with this and are not criminally prosecuted, it would just be a disgrace for the whole thing,” he said during Thursday’s trust meeting. “I am going to fight that with every bone in my body if they try and get away with that.”

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case in December. A decision could impact payouts to Pennsylvania and other suing parties. The Commonwealth was expected to receive about $225 million.

“If they rule one way, the settlement can proceed,” Mara said. “If they rule another way, then everyone is back to square one. So, we wait, is the bottom line for Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers.”

