Pennsylvania would get $225M in revamped opioid agreement

Pennsylvania would receive $225 million to fight the opioid-addiction epidemic from a new agreement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania was among the state attorneys general who had opposed Purdue’s original settlement proposal, before joining an agreement with 14 other states that was disclosed late Wednesday night.

In a statement, Shapiro, a Democrat, said the updated deal isn’t perfect, and that Sackler family members who own the company have used bankruptcy “as a shield for true accountability for their role in jet-fueling this epidemic that takes 13 lives a day” in Pennsylvania.