Philly Police Commish Bethel says drones will be a 'force multiplier' against crime in Kensington

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel is pushing for significant changes in the department. He’s only been on the job for a year but brought decades of public safety experience in the city with him, and a long to-do list.

The city’s homicide count has been on the decline since 2022, and his first year as top cop saw the fewest murders in a decade. Bethel’s tenure, though, hasn’t been without controversy. Encampment cleanouts in Kensington that made national headlines pushed crime into adjacent neighborhoods and highlighted a philosophical divide over how to improve public safety.

Commissioner Bethel’s tactics include a concerted effort to get ATVs and dirt bikes off the streets, a renewed push to retain officers, increased car stops on the city’s most dangerous roads, and SEPTA safety checks. On this episode of Studio 2, we ask Bethel what he’s learned in his first year on the job – and answer your questions and concerns about how to make the city safer.

Guest:

Kevin Bethel, Philadelphia police commissioner