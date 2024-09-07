From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Wednesday evening, 24-year-old Mario Olivera held his 1-year-old son as he sat on the front porch of his home in the 3200 block of D street in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

Around 6:30 p.m., Philadelphia police say someone opened fire, striking Olivera multiple times in the head and thigh.

Olivera died a short time later at Temple University Hospital, police said.

The toddler suffered graze wounds to his legs and head. He was taken to Nazareth Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators didn’t release details about the suspect or suspects involved or what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made and a shooter has not been identified.

Gun violence in Philadelphia mirrors the violence happening in communities nationwide.

Everytown for Gun Safety said the 2024 Labor Day weekend proved to be another deadly holiday weekend because of gun violence.