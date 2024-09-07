Philadelphia father killed while holding his son on the front porch of his Kensington home
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
On Wednesday evening, 24-year-old Mario Olivera held his 1-year-old son as he sat on the front porch of his home in the 3200 block of D street in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.
Around 6:30 p.m., Philadelphia police say someone opened fire, striking Olivera multiple times in the head and thigh.
Olivera died a short time later at Temple University Hospital, police said.
The toddler suffered graze wounds to his legs and head. He was taken to Nazareth Hospital in stable condition, according to police.
Investigators didn’t release details about the suspect or suspects involved or what led up to the shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made and a shooter has not been identified.
Gun violence in Philadelphia mirrors the violence happening in communities nationwide.
Everytown for Gun Safety said the 2024 Labor Day weekend proved to be another deadly holiday weekend because of gun violence.
“From Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2, there were at least 403 shootings, in which a total of at least 141 people were shot and killed and 357 were wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive,” the organization wrote.
“Another holiday weekend and once again, communities across America were devastated by gun violence. Parades, fairs and football games should be safe places for our families, but the reality of our country’s unique gun violence crisis makes that impossible,” said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action.
“We deserve to live free from the fear of gun violence and gun violence as the number one killer of our kids is unacceptable. We’ll use our voices and our votes this November for gun sense candidates who will put the safety of our children and communities first,” she said.
Every year, more than 4,000 children and teens are shot and killed and 17,000 more are shot and wounded. The report estimates that three million children in the U.S. are exposed to shootings each year, making firearms the leading cause of death for children and teens.
Anyone with information related to the shooting in Kensington is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.