Since taking over the department on Jan. 2, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he’s focused on a five-year plan to increase the number of officers on city streets.

During an interview with WHYY News Tuesday after appearing on WHYY’s Studio 2, Bethel said he is dealing with many of the same challenges that most departments are facing nationwide, including gun violence and declining police recruitment and retention.

“Our team, our police academy, is doing a phenomenal job,” he said. “We have streamlined the recruitment process and are looking at ways to keep officers. We are trying to get our numbers up to stabilize our front-line patrol officers.”

The city is down about 900 officers, but is graduating a new class every six weeks, he said.

In addition to gun violence, Bethel said quality-of-life issues cause some residents to perceive the city as lawless. He cited rising rates of retail theft, which hurts small businesses, illegal use of ATVs on city streets and hazardous flash mobs of young people. Over the weekend, an estimated crowd of about 500 teenagers gathered on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

“Social media is probably the biggest drivers of bringing large groups of people to a particular place, especially when you have young people with nothing to do,” Bethel said, adding police need to monitor social media and be able to deploy as soon as possible to disperse the crowds.

“In the long term, we have to work with our community partners to see if we can find alternatives for those young people on a Friday or Saturday night.”