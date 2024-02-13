Uptown Theater Memories, Police Commissioner Bethel, Click Clack Amtrak

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel has served in his current role for about a month — and he faces enormous challenges. The veteran Philly officer lays out his top priorities, from public safety, to transparency to tackling an understaffed police force.

On Dauphin and Broad Streets in North Philly rests the historic Uptown Theater, once a hotspot for the sound of Philadelphia and a springboard to fame for so many local artists. A new WHYY documentary, The Uptown Theater: Movies, Music and Memories, celebrates the history, architecture and iconic performances at the cherished venue that nurtured the careers of so many influential Black performers. Soul music legend Barbara Mason joins us alongside Temple University professor and historian Bryant Simon.

Remember the beloved 30th Street Station flipboard that was retired in 2019? There’s renewed hope that another split-flap board might return, and along with it, the sound of cascading tiles sharing train arrival and departure information with passengers. Studio 2 curiosities correspondent Matt Guilhem investigates.