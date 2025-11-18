Here’s what’s in the opioid settlement against OxyContin maker Purdue and the Sackler family

Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma must pay billions of dollars to settle a flood of lawsuits over the harms of opioids, under a new deal that was formally approved by a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday.

The Sackler family must contribute up to $7 billion over 15 years. Most of the money is to go to government entities to fight the opioid crisis, which has been linked to 900,000 deaths in the U.S. since 1999.

Thousands of victims of the opioid epidemic could be paid thousands of dollars each, with a portion of the money distributed next year to some people who had OxyContin prescriptions and their survivors.

“My heart goes out to all those who have suffered such pain,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said as he laid out his reasoning for approving the plan. “The settlements are fair and equitable and in the best interest of the bankruptcy estates.”

The new agreement replaces one the U.S. Supreme Court rejected last year, finding it would have improperly protected members of the family against future lawsuits. Under the current agreement, entities that do not opt into the payments can still sue members of the family.

The deal, which the judge said he would accept last week, is among the largest in a series of opioid settlements brought by state and local governments against drugmakers, wholesalers and pharmacies that totaled about $50 billion.

Why the judge said he approved the deal

Lane said the deal maximizes values of the settlement and came from years of investigations, mediation and negotiations.

He also said that an alternative to the settlement — suing Sackler family members — instead of accepting the deal would take years “and success is not ensured,” in part because the family has consistently said they would fight claims against them.

He also noted it could be hard to collect if the family lost lawsuits. Much of their assets are in off-shore trusts.

Money will go to governments and some individuals

Sackler family members were collectively paid more than $10 billion by Purdue in the decade before they stopped involvement with the company in 2018 and used about half of that for taxes. They’ve agreed to pay up to $7 billion over 15 years, providing most of the cash involved in the settlement.

The funds distributed to state, local and Native Americans is to be used mostly to address the opioid crisis, as has been the case with other opioid settlements.

About $850 million of that is to go to individual victims, including children born with opioid withdrawal.

People with addiction and survivors of those who died must prove they were prescribed OxyContin to participate. They could provide medical records or photos of prescription bottle labels — although many people don’t have such things dating back decades.

Those who do prove it could get payments of around $8,000 or around $16,000, depending on how long they received the drug and how many other people qualify. The money for individual victims is to be distributed next year.